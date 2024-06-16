Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Pink Siifu with Benjy and HiTech

MilkBoy
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$34.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Pink Siifu

Alabama's Pink Siifu delivers soul, punk, rap and experimental tones with varying intensity. The genre-warping musician's work nods to the artists that influenced him, with moments of rage, introspection and poignancy that reflect the Black experience of t

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pink Siifu with Benjy and HiTech at MilkBoy

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkBoy...

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HiTech, Benjy, Pink Siifu

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

