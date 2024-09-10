Top track

drifting

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night Tapes

MOTH Club
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

drifting
Got a code?

About

London, genre-blending, multi-fidelity recordings and honest reflection contribute to their atmospheric soundscapes that ultimately make for fresh and envelope-pushing dream pop. Night Tapes take inspiration from both their lived experience in the world th...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Bad Vibrations presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Tapes

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.