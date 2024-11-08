Top track

The Hip Priests - FINAL London Show

The Black Heart
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE HIP PRIESTS
https://www.facebook.com/thehippriests/

SCUMBAG MILLIONAIRE
https://www.facebook.com/ScumbagMillionaire/

NEW SAINTS (ex-Bitch Queens)
https://www.facebook.com/newsaints.official

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hip Priests
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hip Priests, Scumbag Millionaire

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

