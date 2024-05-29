DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Allie Dunn / Kelsey Blackstone / Felicity

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Originally on a path to be a sports medicine doctor, Allie decided to move to Nashville after graduating in her senior year of college to pursue her career as a songwriter. She soon realized that she had so much more to say and found pure enjoyment in play...

All ages
Presented by Allie Dunn
Allie Dunn

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

