DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Originally on a path to be a sports medicine doctor, Allie decided to move to Nashville after graduating in her senior year of college to pursue her career as a songwriter. She soon realized that she had so much more to say and found pure enjoyment in play...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.