Together ~ Pride Sunday

The Bentway
Sun, 30 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$31.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TOGETHER JUNTOS معاً Pride Sunday Single-Day Ticket Tier 1 - $25 (+ Dice fees and tax)

TOGETHER JUNTOS معاً Pride Sunday Single-Day Ticket Tier 2 - $30 (+ Dice fees and tax)

Our new Sunday party is for and from the heart, and is a collaborative party wit...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Yohomo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bentway

250 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9, Canada
Doors open4:00 pm
3000 capacity

