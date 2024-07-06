DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nolly Way Season 2 Ep.2

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham
Sat, 6 Jul, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AFROBEATS + AMAPIANO IN BIRMINGHAM 🚀 ⏳⏰

We play all genres but the majority will be Afrobeats + Amapiano

  • DOORS OPEN 5PM
  • Doors Close - 7.30 PM SHARP
This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Nolly Brunch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley

Venue

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham

Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.