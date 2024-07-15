Top track

youbet - Endless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

youbet and Truth Club

The Monarch Tavern
Mon, 15 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

youbet - Endless
Got a code?

About

youbet and Truth Club

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

youbet, Truth Club

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.