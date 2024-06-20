DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday, June 20th, 2024
FREE THURSDAY NIGHT INDUSTRY EVENT
THE ORNATE PROJECT
featuring:
RAMIRO LOPEZ
MEDINA
LILLY BOMBAS
Doors Open 8pm
21 + Proper I.D. Required.
The Brooklyn Monarch
23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY
