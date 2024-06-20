DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREE EVENT: Ramiro Lopez, Medina, Lilly Bombas

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
Free
About

Thursday, June 20th, 2024

FREE THURSDAY NIGHT INDUSTRY EVENT

THE ORNATE PROJECT

featuring:

RAMIRO LOPEZ

MEDINA

LILLY BOMBAS

Doors Open 8pm

21 + Proper I.D. Required.

23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY

This is a 21+ event
The Ornate Project & The Brooklyn Monarch
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ramiro Lopez

Venue

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

