Mr. Bobcat - Aim for the Sky

Mr. Bobcat live + SoulJahRebelCrew - BackABush

Circolo Agorà
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Per festeggiare il quattordicesimo compleanno del Circolo, a spegnere le candeline torna, sul palco di Agorà, Mr. Bobcat live con la sua big band.
Un live pieno di classic roots reggae vibez just for you.

A seguire

SoulJah Rebel Crew aka “the original...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

