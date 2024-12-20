Top track

Sidiki Diabaté & Gazo - Terminus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sidiki Diabate

Le MeM
Fri, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRennes
€35

About

Descendant d’illustres joueurs de Kora, Sidiki Diabaté est l’un des artistes les plus populaires de sa génération, capable d’embrasser la tradition comme d’être en phase avec les codes de la jeunesse.

Issu de la 72e génération de la longue lignée de la dy...

Tout public
Krumpp Music présente en accord avec Décibels Productions et Kora Group
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sidiki Diabaté

Venue

Le MeM

Rte de Sainte-Foix, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

