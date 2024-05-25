Top track

Frontier Ruckus, Toria Wooff

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRONTIER RUCKUS - https://www.frontierruckus.com

Since the release of their 2008 debut album, the songs of Frontier Ruckus have delivered a singularly detailed representation of the glorious yet grim minutiae of Midwestern life.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toria Wooff, Frontier Ruckus

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

