The Bygones

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18.40

About

THE BYGONES | LIVE _ MILANO

GIOVEDÌ 3 OTTOBRE 2024

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA | H.21

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS

Lineup

The Bygones

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

