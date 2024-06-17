Top track

May

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VMO (VIOLENT MAGIC ORCHESTRA) Presents Death Rave

Exchange
Mon, 17 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

May
Got a code?

About

DHP Presents

VMO Presents Death Rave

This is a 14+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VMO

Venue

Exchange

72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, Avon BS2 0EJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.