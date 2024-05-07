Top track

Pastel Hell - Blood in My Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pastel Hell, Gunderbus, Holly Overton

The Sultan Room
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pastel Hell - Blood in My Body
Got a code?

About

Three of Brooklyn’s shiniest rough-dwelling diamonds, all putting their philanthropy on hold to do what matters most: rock the gorgeous Sultan Room stage on May 7th, Twenty-&-Twenty-Four. Fans of a) catchy & caustic pop wit, b) the flip-phone era of indie...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holly Overton, Gunderbus, Pastel Hell

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
280 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.