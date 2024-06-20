Top track

JUNE THE GIRL

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chasseuse de monstres ou réinventeuse de légendes, June The Girl fait danser toute la POP culture sur des sonorités Pop Rock Indie. Elle est citéee par de plus en plus de medias pour sa modernité, ses clips et son esthétique très référencée aux séries netf...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

June The Girl

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

