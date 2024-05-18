DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Italo Disco Legacy (Screening + Vinyl All Night)

Hi-Dive
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
FilmDenver
$6.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eventually it Will Kill You and Fatal Wave Cinema Present:

(8:00pm) ITALO DISCO LEGACY DOCUMENTARY

(9:30pm-CLOSE)Italo-Disco Vinyl All Night with Eventually It Will Kill You DJs

(ADMISSION with 2 or more CANNED FOOD ITEMS or $5 DONATION)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.