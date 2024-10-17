Top track

Emma Peters - 365

Festival de Marne : Emma Peters + 1ère partie

Espace culturel Dispan de Floran
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsL'Haÿ-les-Roses
From €15.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Emma Peters - 365
About

Depuis la sortie de son premier album Dimanche il y a deux ans, tout a changé pour Emma Peters.

Des concerts en France, en Belgique et en Suisse, des millions de streams, les Victoires de la musique : Emma apprend tout, tout de suite. Un tourbillon dans l...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Espace culturel Dispan de Floran

11 Rue Des Jardins, 94240 L'Haÿ-les-Roses, France
Doors open8:30 pm

