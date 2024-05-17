DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manny Calavera + Huracán Romántica

El Sol
Fri, 17 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Abierto hasta el amanecer:
MANNY CALAVERA + HURACÁN ROMÁNTICA en El Sol.

Manny Calavera es un grupo de rock mariachi fundado en Madrid por unos canallas que decidieron mezclar su pasión por la música con un toque de mezcal. Con su estilo único, denomin***...

All ages
Presented by El Sol.
Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

