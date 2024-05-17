DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Abierto hasta el amanecer:
MANNY CALAVERA + HURACÁN ROMÁNTICA en El Sol.
Manny Calavera es un grupo de rock mariachi fundado en Madrid por unos canallas que decidieron mezclar su pasión por la música con un toque de mezcal. Con su estilo único, denomin***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.