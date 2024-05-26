DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fulu Miziki’s music may be rooted in Congolese rumba, but their spirit is pure punk. Taking DIY to the next level, the Afrofuturist collective makes their instruments and costumes out of found objects and recycled materials (their name literally means “mus
Il collettivo afro-futurista multidisciplinare di artisti Fulu Miziki ha sede nel cuore dell'Africa, nella capitale congolese Kinshasa. Da diversi anni, i suoi membri dedicano molto tempo a concepire un'orchestra fatta di oggetti trovati nella spazzatura,...
