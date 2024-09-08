DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brought up on bands like Sonic Youth, The Jesus Lizard or My Bloody Valentine,
Bordeaux-based outfit MARS RED SKY had no idea that they were about to become
French stoner scene cornerstones when they founded the band in 2007. Yet the
heavy psychedelic t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.