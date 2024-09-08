Top track

Mars Red Sky + Howling Giant + Abrams

Hi-Dive
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brought up on bands like Sonic Youth, The Jesus Lizard or My Bloody Valentine,

Bordeaux-based outfit MARS RED SKY had no idea that they were about to become

French stoner scene cornerstones when they founded the band in 2007. Yet the

heavy psychedelic t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mars Red Sky, Howling Giant, Abrams

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

