DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ATL ! We're excited to run it back at the underground again!
4/28 @ The Underground ATL
Music by DJ mOma & Friends
Hosted by Gitoo, Shernita, Maine, Call Me Tight, Hooliboy & Player99. All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗵...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.