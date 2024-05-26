Top track

TV Star

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Deep In The Heart of Texas 50 Years Later

Sagebrush
Sun, 26 May, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TV Star
Got a code?

About

Bill Kirchen & The Armadillo Philharmonic (Dan Torosian, Danny Levin, Jack Saunders, Marty Muse, Rick Richards, Floyd Domino)

re-perform the legendary Commander Cody album "Live from deep in the heart of Texas" at South Austin's legendary honky tonk Sageb...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Mellows, Croy and the Boys, Bill Kirchen and 1 more

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.