Expulsion Lounge

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A curated night of sound experiments, improvisation and unexpected happenings.

Full artist list TBC

Curated by Fran Lobo and Anika Mottershaw

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Expulsion Lounge HQ
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
75 capacity
Accessibility information

