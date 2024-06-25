DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry's roots continue to grow strong in the ever-evolving genres of Folk, Americana and Rock & Roll.
Griffin's music is inspired by his New England rural roots. As such, he
Read more
Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry's roots continue to grow strong in the ever-evolving genres of Folk, Americana and Rock & Roll.
Griffin's music is inspired by his New England rural roots. As such, he...
This show is primarily seated.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.