Top track

Griffin William Sherry - Our Town (Live)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Griffin William Sherry (Of The Ghost of Paul Revere)

Elkton Music Hall
Tue, 25 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Griffin William Sherry - Our Town (Live)
Got a code?

About Griffin William Sherry

Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry's roots continue to grow strong in the ever-evolving genres of Folk, Americana and Rock & Roll.

Griffin's music is inspired by his New England rural roots. As such, he Read more

Event information

Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Griffin William Sherry's roots continue to grow strong in the ever-evolving genres of Folk, Americana and Rock & Roll.

Griffin's music is inspired by his New England rural roots. As such, he...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Griffin William Sherry

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show is primarily seated.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.