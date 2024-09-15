DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Recon Berlin

Connection Club
Sun, 15 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday 15 September, Recon hosts the official closing party of Folsom Europe at Connection Club.

The weekend isn’t over, and there’s no need to travel out of Schöneberg, if you want to keep the party going. Let your inhibitions go and feed those hedonisti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Recon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Connection Club

Fuggerstraße 33, 10777 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.