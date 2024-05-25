Top track

Front Left x Farm House: Memorial Day Weekend Party

Farm House
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
GigsVenice Beach
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a day to night outdoor party at an urban farm in the heart of beautiful Venice to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend! Featuring sets from Farm House's own Miller along with Echo Hill and Front Left Recording artists Matt Egbert & Overworked. Come e...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Front Left Recordings & Farm House
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Egbert

Venue

Farm House

1033 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, California 90291, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

