DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the first time, Pablo Fierro will bring his vibrant party WE’RE HERE to London 🛸 marking the beginning of our summer series as he showcases his distinctive blend of house music, jazz rhythm and soul-searing sounds.
We have selected an open-air centra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.