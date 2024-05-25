Top track

Pablo Fierro presents We're Here

Between The Bridges
Sat, 25 May, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix
About

For the first time, Pablo Fierro will bring his vibrant party WE’RE HERE to London 🛸 marking the beginning of our summer series as he showcases his distinctive blend of house music, jazz rhythm and soul-searing sounds.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blanche London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pablo Fierro

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

