Deorro & Electric Polar Bears - Front To Back

Polar Bears Live at Modern Galaxy Groove

Epoca Brewing
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
$18.19

About

MODERN GALAXY GROOVE: Voyage #001 🚀

Presented by: Modern Galaxy TV

Date: May 29, 2024 | Wednesday | 8 PM – 2 AM

* Ages 18+ To Party - 21+ To Drink *

Embark on an extraordinary journey where self-awareness emerges from the chaos of the cosmos, transcen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Modern Galaxy Tv.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Electric Polar Bears, TASTEMAKERS, GERBZ and 2 more

Venue

Epoca Brewing

12355 Northeast 13th Avenue, North Miami, Florida 33161, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

