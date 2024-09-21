Top track

Febueder - Valley Of Kins

Febueder

POPUP!
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

English group Febueder have shared new single ‘Valley Of Kins’.

The band formed over a decade ago, developing a remarkable catalogue, littered with gems. Two full albums have followed, with Febueder now opening out their next chapter.

‘Valley Of Kins’ ha...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Febueder

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

