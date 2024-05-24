Top track

No Glucose: Lord Spikeheart + Beau Wanzer

Freakout Club
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Costruendo ponti tra la musica heavy africana e le scene elettroniche e metal internazionali, Lord Spikeheart si è fatto un nome come forza formidabile nel gioco che respinge le categorie di genere e ne spinge i limiti all'estremo.

Noto soprattutto per la...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da No Glucose Aps.

Lineup

Lord Spikeheart

Venue

Freakout Club

Via Emilio Zago, 7c, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

