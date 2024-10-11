DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anthemic indie-rock quartet Castells are set for their biggest year to date, with new music aplenty and their furthest afield live shows. This is their biggest ever London date, don't miss out.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.