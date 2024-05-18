DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snake Coffin, Deadcenter

The Mint
Sat, 18 May, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39
About Snake Coffin

A dynamic fivesome that exploded onto the 70s-80s music scene 40 years too late

Event information

Join us for a night of savory 70s-90s favorites while bolstering the coffers of a great cause, as both bands will be donating door proceeds to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Bring a friend, bring your dancing shoes, and don’t forget a lucky charm for the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snake Coffin

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

