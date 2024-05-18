DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A dynamic fivesome that exploded onto the 70s-80s music scene 40 years too late
Join us for a night of savory 70s-90s favorites while bolstering the coffers of a great cause, as both bands will be donating door proceeds to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Bring a friend, bring your dancing shoes, and don’t forget a lucky charm for the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.