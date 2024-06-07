Top track

Moloko - Sing It Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

She's Got Brass: Hip-Hop, RnB and Soul

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moloko - Sing It Back
Got a code?

About

London's only all-girl brass band take over our stage with the best hip hop, RnB & soul bangers.

For lovers of Destiny's Child, The Bee Gees, Erykah Badu, Pip Millet, Jill Scott, Celeste and more, She's Got Brass will be serving up a set infused with new...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.