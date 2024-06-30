DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spitalfields Music Festival: Manchester Collective

Village Underground
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Manchester Collective "The UK's most innovative classical ensemble"

Creators of radical human experiences, inspired by the music they love, contemporary music specialists Manchester Collective return after their sell-out Spitalfields show in 2021 with a n...

Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

