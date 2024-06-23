Top track

Luster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twin Oaks, The Lylacs, Alexia Hunter

Soda Bar
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$15.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luster
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Originally formed as a minimal folk duo based out of Los Angeles, Twin Oak's 2014 debut mini album "The Lion's Den" found praise mostly through UK channels such as Amazing Radio for its sparse and l...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Twin Oaks

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.