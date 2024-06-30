Top track

Mora & Feid - LA INOCENTE

MORA

Electric Brixton
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £47.96

About

REGGAETON SUPERSTAR MORA LIVE IN LONDON ON THE 30TH JUNE 2024 AT THE ELECTRIC BRIXTON! This June 30th, witness the highly anticipated London debut of Reggaeton superstar Mora at the Electric Brixton. Known globally for selling out stadiums, Mora will prese...

This is an 14+ event. Under 16's must be accompanied by a +18 Adult.
Presented by LPC Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mora

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:00 pm

