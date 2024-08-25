Top track

Ripe - On My Mind

Ripe

The Rockaway Hotel
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
New York
$52.53

About Ripe

Formed in 2011 at Berklee College Music, Boston’s Ripe is a dance/funk seven-piece who play with a hive mind, creating live moments where they can enact a hundred ideas at once and play them harmoniously. Their 2023 album Bright Blues sees the alternative- Read more

Event information

Don't miss out on Ripe hitting the beach this Aug!

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event space is indoor/outdoor and all shows are rain or shine. All timing on th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
Lineup

Ripe

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

