DROPOUT KINGS

The Underworld
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
£21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dropout Kings are a genre-blending band that merges the sounds of heavy metal and hip hop/trap to create their signature "Trap Metal" style. They pride themselves on being pioneers in this unique genre, crafting fresh and innovative soundscapes. Their musi...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dropout Kings

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

