Top track

Somesurprises - Be Reasonable

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

somesurprises, Nona Invie, Despondent

Cloudland Theater
Wed, 22 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Somesurprises - Be Reasonable
Got a code?

About

somesurprises is a dynamic four-piece live band lead by Seattle-based songwriter and guitarist Natasha El-Sergany. Motorik beats, reverb-drenched vocals, washes of fingerpicked guitars, and hazy synths expand El-Sergany’s delicate and blissful songwriting....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nona Marie Invie, somesurprises

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.