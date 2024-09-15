Top track

Poplar 2024 | Day 4

Doss Trento
Sun, 15 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsTrento
€23.50

Torna Poplar, dal 12 al 15 settembre 2024 nell'incredibile cornice del Doss Trento.

15/09 Viagra Boys — Los Bitchos — Fat Dog — Lambrini Girls — Visconti — Lamante

AND MORE...

L'ingresso è gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni, se accompagnati da un ad...

Accesso consentito a tutte le età
Presentato da Poplar Festival

Lineup

2
Viagra Boys, Los Bitchos, Lambrini Girls and 2 more

Venue

Doss Trento

Via Dòs Trento, 38122 Trento TN, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

