Dehd

Lee's Palace
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
Cigarettes burn in the moonlight. Necklaces bang against bare chests. And on their triumphant fifth album Poetry, Dehd transports us to a world steeped in imagery. It’s a world painted in the sunset tones of summer romance and flickering old flames. It’s m...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dehd

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

