Santiago

Newen Afrobeat Extended Late Night Show

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10

Santiago
About

Newen Afrobeat Come to Hoots for a late-night show!

The 11-piece Chilean band finds its inspiration in the Nigerian Afrobeat of Fela Kuti and their repertoire includes several of Kuti's titles.

A high-energy show not to be missed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Newen Afrobeat

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

