#aznszn - Love Trapezium, Hilang Child, Justin Peng

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NOVI SAD FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE
Html Jones & Asian Tones presents #aznszn - a night that centers british asian artists & welcomes audience members of all ethnicities to widen the platform available to london brown ppl in a sea of all-white DIY lineups. from drill to pop to indie, our onl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Justin Peng, Hilang Child, Love Trapezium

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

