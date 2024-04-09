DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elmiene

La Boule Noire
Tue, 9 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La voix d’Elmiene est indéniable. Malgré son amour de la performance et son talent pour la poésie et l’écriture, ce n’est que lorsqu’il a été découvert via ses vidéos sur les réseaux sociaux qu’il s’est rendu compte qu’il pouvait fusionner les mondes de se...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Elmiene

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

