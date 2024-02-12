DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Connections

The Brit School
Mon, 12 Feb, 5:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£3.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Exploring the idea of connection you will watch three 20 minute pieces of experimental theatre.

Be open to be involved, immersed and entertained. Prior to the performance, you will walk around our Living Gallery and explore live art performances at your o...

14 (Must be 14 or older)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brit School

60 The Crescent, London, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

