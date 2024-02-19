Top track

Body and Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

In The Atrium: Eli Escobar All Day Long

Public Records
Mon, 19 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Body and Soul
Got a code?

About Eli Escobar

New York’s house and disco evangelist Eli Escobar has been a familiar face on the city’s scene for the last two decades. Whether playing at clubs across the globe or throwing down super-charged disco on labels such as Nervous, Strictly Rhythm and Classic, Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all. We reject all forms of aggressive behavior including, Racism, Misogyny, Transphobia, Homophobia, Genderphobia, Religious Bigotry, and hatred...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.