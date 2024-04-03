DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Boy Slim / Hot Box Fundraiser

Hot Box
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
£57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FAT BOY SLIM IS BACK

This time with one mission - to help raise funds for Hot Box to write off more COVID-19 Debt.

Thanks to Norman and his team for working on this with us.

We will have a full line-up of DJs to help you keep on dancing into the night!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.