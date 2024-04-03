DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FAT BOY SLIM IS BACK
This time with one mission - to help raise funds for Hot Box to write off more COVID-19 Debt.
Thanks to Norman and his team for working on this with us.
We will have a full line-up of DJs to help you keep on dancing into the night!...
