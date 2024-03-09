Top track

Dance 4 Sorrow

Francis Lung

POPUP!
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

Francis Lung en concert le samedi 09 mars 2024 au Popup!

L'auteur-compositeur-interprète mancunien Francis Lung revient avec son dernier EP "Short Stories", sa première sortie depuis son album "Miracle" de 2021, un tour de force m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Francis Lung

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

