Ex-Easter Island Head

Hallé at St Michaels
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Building on over a decade of activity, Ex-Easter Island Head have long been a cherished part of the UK underground. Functioning variously as a kind of deconstructed rock band, ambient chamber ensemble and minimalist compositional workshop, they return with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch
Lineup

Ex-Easter Island Head

Venue

Hallé at St Michaels

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

